Ed Monk shared "Walk Out" as the start of a new chapter

Louisville band Ed Monk recently released their new single “Walk Out”. The 4-piece indie rock group formed nearly a decade ago when, in 2014, brothers Adam and Andrew Sears (guitarist and drummer, respectively), teamed up with guitarist Zack Stefanski and bassist Patrick Denney. The first chapter of the band produced a self-titled EP in 2015 that prompted a tour of the southern US, and built their reputation in the Louisville indie scene.

That chapter of the band ended with a hiatus in 2018, as members embarked on various other musical endeavors. In 2022, Ed Monk reunited and revamped their sound. Bassist Patrick Denney took a new role as lead vocalist, and the band began work on album and live show. The first taste of the new Ed Monk arrived in the form of the new single "Walk Out" where Denney sounds right at home in his new role. Listen to the new track here!