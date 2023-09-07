IT'S ALIVE: Aerosmith "I Don't Wanna Miss A Thing" (Mexico City, 2016)

Happy birthday to Diane Warren, one of the most prolific songwriters of modern music. Even if her name does not immediately ring a bell, there is almost no way a listener of popular music hasn't heard something that she has written. The Los Angeles native has written hundreds of songs for artists of almost every mainstream genre; her portfolio includes number one songs for Celine Dion, Cher, LeAnn Rimes, and several more.

Aerosmith's only number one song "I Don't Wanna Miss A Thing" was written in 1998 and originally envisioned as a song for a singer like Celine Dion. It was instead used as the theme song of the film Armageddon, which featured Aerosmith four times on the soundtrack. This clip finds the band performing one of their signature songs (thanks to Diane Warren) in Mexico City in 2016.