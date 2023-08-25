Carnivals & Corn Dogs: State Fair Friday Ride Home Playlist 8-25-23

It's the hottest time of the year and the smell of Funnel Cakes and Corn Dogs is in the air which means one thing and one thing only: It's Kentucky State Fair time! For many of us, it's a joyful event filled with great food, rides, games, concerts, giant produce, and livestock. The Kentucky State Fair just celebrated its 119th year in existence. I'm already looking forward to next year! Please enjoy the Friday Ride Home's playlist celebrating all things Fair-related and enjoy a Lemonade Shake-Up or a Krispy Kreme Donut Burger for me. Thanks for listening!