Unveiling 'The Age of Pleasure': Janelle Monáe's Artistry and Exploration

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published August 15, 2023 at 9:43 PM EDT

Janelle Monáe on The Age of Pleasure, upcoming role in A24’s De La Resistance, and having Grace Jones and Sister Nancy as guests

In a new conversation with Kyle Meredith, Janelle Monáe delves into the depths of her latest album, "The Age of Pleasure." The versatile artist reflects on the album's essence, emphasizing the significance of the opening line, "I'm not the same," as a thematic thread that weaves through the entire LP. Monáe expounds on how this line encapsulates the overarching narrative and ethos of the album.

Monáe's conversation with Meredith extends to her creative collaborations, particularly the inclusion of Grace Jones and Sister Nancy as guests on the album. She shares insights into the inspirations drawn from Busby Berkeley, a renowned filmmaker and choreographer, and how his artistic legacy influenced her work. A notable point of discussion revolves around Monáe's dedication to highlighting Brown and Black individuals through the vintage aesthetic of 8mm and 16mm film, underscoring the importance of representation and visual storytelling.

The dialogue takes an intriguing turn as Monáe reveals her upcoming role as Josephine Baker in A24's anticipated project, "De La Resistance." Monáe delves into Baker's multifaceted life, exploring her role as an artist and spy during a pivotal historical period. This insight offers a glimpse into Monáe's dedication to portraying complex characters and exploring the intricate intersections of history and artistry.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the video below.

Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
