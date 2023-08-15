listen hear! Song of the Day: Claud "A Good Thing"

We loved their critically-acclaimed debut album Super Monster. Now singer-songwriter Claud has released their equally impressive sophomore effort, Supermodels.

One of our favorite tracks is the new song, ”A Good Thing,” that chronicles a relationship filled with doubt. The song was produced by Claud and Semisonic’s Dan Wilson.

“Over the last couple months, I’ve revealed the more intimate parts of Supermodels, but now I’m really excited for everyone to hear the windows-down, radio-up moments of my album,” Claud said in a statement. “Songs like ‘A Good Thing’ and ‘Paul Rudd’ capture an anthemic, everything works out in the end type feeling. That’s why I had to have Paul Rudd in the music video for ‘A Good Thing.'”

About their first encounter with Rudd, Claud shared: “I met him briefly in passing at a Taylor Swift concert and explained that there was a song on my upcoming album named after him, and he so generously gave me his email asking to hear it .In the email I explained that ‘Paul Rudd’ and many other songs on the record are about me trying to imagine myself as a cool and confident person similar to the types of characters he plays, in contrast to the real-life shy and nervous person I often am. Filming this music video really pushed me out of my shell in a lot of ways, as did making this album. I hope you like Supermodels as much as Paul Rudd and I do!”

In the video Rudd stars as a quirky mailman who’s not very good at delivering mail. See for yourself: