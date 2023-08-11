Today's ear X-tacy: Joe Jackson "Steppin' Out"

English musician, singer and songwriter Joe Jackson spent years studying music and playing clubs. In 1979, he scored a hit with his first release, "Is She Really Going Out with Him?" It was followed by a number of new wave singles, before he moved to more jazz-inflected pop music.

In 1982, he released his 5th studio album, Night And Day. "Steppin' Out," the second track released as a single, was Jackson's biggest hit in the US and received a Grammy nomination for Record of the Year in 1983.

In honor of Joe’s 69th birthday, we’re featuring “Steppin’ Out” as today’s ear X-tacy!

