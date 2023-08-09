© 2023 Louisville Public Media

listen hear! Song of the Day: Soccer Mommy "Soak Up The Sun"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published August 9, 2023 at 5:01 AM EDT
Daniel Topete
/
Concord

WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.

Soccer Mommy, also known as Sophie Allison, has shared a cover of Sheryl Crow’s “Soak Up The Sun.” Allison is a longtime fan and in a 2022 interview with The New York Times she said Crow “has so many songs that are these massive hits that, at least for someone my age, you can’t have grown up and not heard those songs.”

Adding that Crow has a “knack for saying something hard, but making it feel like she’s ready to acknowledge it and be cool with this hard acceptance.”

She posted on Twitter: “As a big @SherylCrow fan, “Soak Up The Sun" is a song I’ve been wanting to cover since we used to practice it in my parents' basement years ago. I’ve always wanted to work it up again.”

Check out the animated video below:

