311's Nick Hexum: "It'd be cool to have my memory erased so I could hear my band for the first time"

Nick Hexum sits down with Kyle Meredith to celebrate the 30th anniversary of 311's debut album, "Music," along with the 20th anniversary of "Evolver," and excitingly delves into the band's current work on their next album. The frontman takes a trip down memory lane, reminiscing about his early musical influences, particularly his admiration for the likes of R.E.M. and The Clash, which helped shape 311's unique sound.

Reflecting on the band's early days, Hexum candidly shares how his confidence in 311 grew during his high school years, ultimately setting them apart from the more aggressive rock scene of bands like Limp Bizkit and Korn. As the conversation unfolds, he gushes about the lyrical prowess of Ben Folds and pays tribute to The Beatles, whose profound influence resonates in 311's 2003 album.

Most thrilling of all, Hexum offers fans an exclusive sneak peek into their upcoming record, teasing a heavier sound and a captivating incorporation of drop D tuning. With an exciting mix of nostalgia and anticipation for what's to come, this interview is a must-listen for all 311 enthusiasts as they continue to evolve and redefine their iconic musical journey.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.