© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

IT'S ALIVE: Stevie Wonder "Living for the City" (Germany, 1974)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published August 3, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Today is the 50th anniversary of Stevie Wonder's classic album Innervisions. Wonder was a very prolific artist with an early start, and the 1973 release is his sixteenth studio album at only 23 years old. Out of the many albums that have come from the musical icon, Innervisions stands in its own league, responsible for producing lasting compositions such as "Living for the City", "Higher Ground", and "Don't You Worry 'Bout a Thing". Rolling Stone ranked the album at number 34 on their list of "The 500 Greatest Albums of All Time."

This video is a clip of Wonder's 1974 appearance on the German TV program Musikladen/Beat Club. Here, he sings one of his most memorable and poignant songs, "Living for the City".

Music
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.