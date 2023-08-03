IT'S ALIVE: Stevie Wonder "Living for the City" (Germany, 1974)

Today is the 50th anniversary of Stevie Wonder's classic album Innervisions. Wonder was a very prolific artist with an early start, and the 1973 release is his sixteenth studio album at only 23 years old. Out of the many albums that have come from the musical icon, Innervisions stands in its own league, responsible for producing lasting compositions such as "Living for the City", "Higher Ground", and "Don't You Worry 'Bout a Thing". Rolling Stone ranked the album at number 34 on their list of "The 500 Greatest Albums of All Time."

This video is a clip of Wonder's 1974 appearance on the German TV program Musikladen/Beat Club. Here, he sings one of his most memorable and poignant songs, "Living for the City".