SoundTRAX: "The Lost Boys"

There are two distinct generations.

One that associates vampires with the Twilight franchise, and the correct one, that immediately thinks of The Lost Boys.

Yep, The Lost Boys turns 36 today and it is so gloriously 1987.

The Two Coreys. Vampires with suh-weet mullets. Kiefer Sutherland as a blood-sucking villain. What's not to love?

For the uninitiated, brothers Michael and Sam (Jason Patric and Corey Haim) move to California with their mom (Oscar winner Dianne Wiest) to live with their quirky grandfather (a scene-stealing Barnard Hughes.)

While the younger brother meets fellow comic book nerds, The Frog brothers (Corey Feldman and Jamison Newlander), Michael falls for a beautiful girl in town (Jamie Gertz) who, oops, is under the spell of Sutherland's vampire character and his undead cronies.

It's big dumb fun to be sure, but the soundtrack is a favorite of mine.

Jimmy Barnes and INXS do a rollicking cover of The Easybeats' "Good Times," The Who's Roger Daltrey puts his spin on Elton John's "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me," and Echo & the Bunnymen do a great version of The Doors' "People Are Strange." Tim Cappello— forever known as Perpetually Shirtless Guy— also lends his sweaty sax to The Call's "I Still Believe."

But my favorites are the originals.

Lou Gramm of Foreigner— one of the greatest rock voices of all time— contributes the irresistible "Lost in the Shadows (The Lost Boys)," but for today's SoundTRAX selection I'm going for the appropriately moody and sinister theme song.

Gerard McMann may not be a household name, but he has been creating music for films and television shows for decades. And this one is his best.

For the 36th anniversary of The Lost Boys, it's Gerard McMann with "Cry Little Sister."