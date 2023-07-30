Veruca Salt’s Louise Post on the trauma, women pirates, & rebirth that lead to Sleepwalker

Louise Post, the iconic figure from Veruca Salt, joins Kyle Meredith for an insightful conversation about her debut solo album, "Sleepwalker." Post shares the story behind this project, which emerged following the formation of a new band featuring another co-frontwoman, including the recording of an EP that is yet to be released. She also discusses how the tumultuous Trump presidency provided ample inspiration for her songwriting, covering subjects ranging from notable female pirates to personal traumas that influenced her experience as a sleepwalker during her youth.

Post further explores the unintentional connection between her solo album and Veruca Salt's "Ghost Notes," highlighting the thematic overlaps. She expresses her admiration for Kate Bush's masterpiece, "Hounds of Love," and draws inspiration from contemporary pop artists like Imagine Dragons, Melanie Martinez, Billie Eilish, and Taylor Swift.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.