© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

Veruca Salt’s Louise Post on the trauma, women pirates, & rebirth that lead to Sleepwalker

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published July 30, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT

Louise Post: "The music of Melanie Martinez, Girl In Red, Billie Eilish & Taylor Swift were my lifeboat on some days"

Louise Post, the iconic figure from Veruca Salt, joins Kyle Meredith for an insightful conversation about her debut solo album, "Sleepwalker." Post shares the story behind this project, which emerged following the formation of a new band featuring another co-frontwoman, including the recording of an EP that is yet to be released. She also discusses how the tumultuous Trump presidency provided ample inspiration for her songwriting, covering subjects ranging from notable female pirates to personal traumas that influenced her experience as a sleepwalker during her youth.

Post further explores the unintentional connection between her solo album and Veruca Salt's "Ghost Notes," highlighting the thematic overlaps. She expresses her admiration for Kate Bush's masterpiece, "Hounds of Love," and draws inspiration from contemporary pop artists like Imagine Dragons, Melanie Martinez, Billie Eilish, and Taylor Swift.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.

Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.