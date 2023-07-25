listen hear! Song of the Day: Chris Stapleton "White Horse"

Kentucky’s own Chris Stapleton has announced his fifth studio album Higher will arrive November 10th via Mercury Nashville. It’s his first new album in 3 years. The first preview we get from the Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter is the powerful, guitar riff-driven song, “White Horse,” co-written with Semisonic’s Dan Wilson. The new album is produced by Stapleton, his wife Margane, and Dave Cobb.

“’White Horse’ was a song that I wrote with my friend, Dan Wilson,” Stapleton said in a press release. “We were out in Los Angeles, it was about I think probably late 2012, early 2013, and there was a movie called the Lone Ranger that was coming out, and I walked in the room to write with Dan at his house, and he said, ‘Hey they’re looking for songs for this Lone Ranger movie.’ I said, ‘Cool. Let’s write something. What do you know about it?’ He goes, ‘Well, we don’t really know anything.’ I was like, ‘Well, let’s just make a song that might sound like that.’ And so, that’s kind of where that came from, and we got to talking about how it would be cool to have a kind of rock-driven-western-themed song, and that’s kind of where the song came from and we kind of built it around a guitar riff, really.”