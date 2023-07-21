© 2023 Louisville Public Media

listen hear! Song of the Day: Big Thief "Vampire Empire"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published July 21, 2023 at 6:53 AM EDT
Noah Lenker
/

WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.

It’s been a staple and fan favorite in their live sets for a number of years. Big Thief have finally released a studio recording of “Vampire Empire.” Lyrically, the song explores trying to get out of a bad cycle in a relationship.

Big Thief vocalist Adrianne Lenker shared about the meaning behind the song: “For me, it’s about getting out of toxic internal patterns – leaving the empire of energy drains that obscure pure essence, learning about what healthy boundaries are, and finding the power to implement them for the possibility of giving and receiving (both inwardly and outwardly) unbroken and infinite Love,”

”Vampire Empire” and another new song, "Born For Loving You," will be released on a 7" on October 20 via 4AD.

Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons

