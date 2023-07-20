© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Today's ear X-tacy: Eurythmics "Thorn In My Side"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published July 20, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

Written as a cast off to an unfaithful lover, "Thorn in My Side" is a song by British pop music duo Eurythmics. It was released as the second single from the duo's fifth studio album, Revenge in 1986. It was composed by band members Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart.

Lennox and Stewart had been a couple, but broke up shortly after forming Eurythmics. In 1984, Lennox got married for the first time, but divorced soon after. This song came out of that relationship.

In The Dave Stewart Songbook, Stewart explains: "On 'Thorn In My Side' Annie was channeling her anger and was so focused when she opened her mouth and delivered her cutting lyrics, 'Thorn in my side you know that's all you ever were,' it was icy cold yet burning with passion. She carried on and did the whole song in one single take. She truly is one of the greatest singers of all time."

