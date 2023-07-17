The Legend of Poco continues in Cimarron 615 live on WFPK

Poco was an American Country Rock Band formed in the late 60's after the demise of Buffalo Springfield by Richie Furay, Jim Messina, and multi-instrumentalist Rusty Young, among others. When Rusty passed in 2021, former members of the band and those who had all played with Rusty, paid tribute in a concert produced by Blue Elan Records. The head of the record company, Kirk Pasich, was so impressed with their sound, he encouraged them to become a band. They agreed and Cimarron 615 was the result. They now have an album called Brand New Distance and came to the WFPK studio to perform a few songs from the album and talked with host Laura Shine about their story. The band features Jack Sundrud on bass, Michael Webb on mandolin, Rick Lonow on drums, Bill Lloyd on guitar, and Tom Hampton on guitar and lap steel guitar on the album. Tom was replaced by guitarist Ronnie Guilbeau for the performance. All of the 5 members provide vocals.