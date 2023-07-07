listen hear! Song of the Day: The Japanese House "Boyhood"

It’s been nearly three years since hearing from The Japanese House, the project of English indie-pop artist Amber Bain. The wait is over with the just-released new album, In the End It Always Does. The lead single, “Boyhood,” touches on themes of love and escapism.

Speaking about the origins of the song, Bain shared: “When my best friend Katie and I were young and in love, we dreamed of riding off into the distance on her horse Bam Bam, away from all the problems that came from being gay and in love back then.”

“This song talks about how sometimes, however hard you try, you can’t help but be a product of the things that happened to you or held you back earlier on in life. But also, and more importantly, it’s about hope for overcoming those things. And look at us now. Not riding away, but towards… something. This horse was very lovely to us, but I think deep down Bam Bam was the horse we were riding all along, and wherever I’m recklessly galloping off to in my life, Katie will be riding bareback behind me like a lunatic, arms around me, like we’d always planned. Rip Bam Bam xxx”