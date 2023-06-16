Brand New Single from Genevva Has a Quentin Tarantino Vibe "Everybody's Wanting"

Louisville band Genevva just released a brand new single and we love it called "Everybody's Wanting". Genevva (formerly Frederick The Younger) features the songwriting and vocals of Jenni Cochran and the expert musicianship of Aaron Craker. Their new album is due in September. We asked Jenni about the new song:

"Everybody's Wanting" is our first single of our forthcoming album Late Bloomer (out 9/22/23). We wanted to release it first because it has a fun summer road trip vibe. The call and response structure of the chorus is an ode to the girl group era of the 50s and 60s. I had a lot of fun arranging the vocal parts on this song. Aaron and I record and mix at home (except for drums and bass, which were recorded with Nick Roeder at End of an Ear) and we went especially deep with this record. We knew we wanted a cinematic, throwback sound and for this song in particular, a spaghetti western sound. Aaron laid down that perfect "Quentin Tarantino soundtrack" style guitar. Lyrically the song is about wanting something and the more you try to get it, the more it seems to elude you. Everyone seems to be wanting something that they can't have. Maybe that is what drives life forward. There is something romantic about the dualism of desire. In my own life, I go back and forth between wanting to live in seclusion, in a rural setting and in the city, in the heart of it all (i.e. the second verse). For the rhythm section we recruited Zack Kennedy on the drums and Jose Oreta on the bass to lay down their magic.

Catch Genevva with Zu Zu Ya Ya at The New Albany Bicentennial Park Concert Series on Friday, June 23rd in Bicentennial Park.

"Everybody's Wanting" is now streaming.