SoundTRAX: "Grease"

Tomorrow will be the 45th anniversary of the beloved movie musical, Grease!

Based on the stage production of the same name, Grease was released on June 16th, 1978, and was an instant smash, due in no small part to the chemistry of stars John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.

And undeniably catchy tunes didn't hurt either.

Newton-John is sweet Aussie transfer student Sandy, who caught the eye of Travolta's greaser character Danny over the summer, only to realize he's not as charming when his friends are around.

Sure, we can all agree the whole "Good Girl Goes Bad To Get The Guy" trope still has a strong *ick* factor, but luckily it's easy to just file that away and go with the charm of the leads— and of course, the music.

The soundtrack ended the year as the second best-selling album of 1978, beaten only by the music from Saturday Night Fever, which also starred Travolta.

In addition to the stars of the movie performing, you also get the title song written by Barry Gibb and performed by Frankie Valli, as well as several by the band playing the big high school dance, Sha-Na-Na.

There's Livvy's Oscar-nominated "Hopelessly Devoted To You," and the one you have probably karaoke-ed to, "Summer Nights."

But for today's SoundTRAX selection I'm going with the tune that went to #1 in the U.S., the UK and Australia, selling over 15 million copies.

For the 45th anniversary of the movie Grease, it's John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John with "You're the One That I Want."