IT'S ALIVE: Lianne La Havas "I Say a Little Prayer" (2016)

Aretha Franklin released her thirteenth album Aretha Now 55 years ago today. It includes her timeless classic "Think", and her unforgettable renditions of Sam Cooke's "You Send Me" and Burt Bacharach and Hal David's "I Say a Little Prayer".

The voices heard singing background vocals on Aretha Now are The Sweet Inspirations, a highly sought-after backing vocal group of the 1960s. It is a fun connection between the original and cover version of "I Say a Little Prayer", as Dionne Warwick, a founding member of The Sweet Inspirations, sang the original version. By the time the group was booked to record Aretha Now, Warwick became focused on her solo career, and her spot in the group was filled by Cissy Houston (who is also the mother of Whitney Houston!).

This video finds English singer-songwriter Lianne La Havas performing the Aretha Now classic in 2016.