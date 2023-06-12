© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

Today's ear X-tacy: Howard Jones "What Is Love?"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published June 12, 2023 at 5:16 AM EDT

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

British synth-pop musician Howard Jones released “What Is Love?” as the second single from his 1984 debut album, Human's Lib. The song was originally titled, “Love?”

Jones said, "I didn't want to write songs about, 'I love you, baby, you've hurt me and I'm sad.' I didn't want to write songs about co-dependency. If I was going to write about love, I wanted to say what do we mean by love? What is it, really? You can't be dependent upon another person for your happiness. So you'd better question this idea of romantic love pretty soon, otherwise you're going to be pretty miserable. So that's really what that song is."

The official music video to What Is Love? was filmed in Paris, France and features Jones walking around the city and a park. Unfortunately, due to copyright restrictions, it is not available in the US on YouTube.

John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK.
