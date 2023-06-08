SoundTRAX: "Ghostbusters"

I don't know how to break it to you, but the original Ghostbusters movie was released 39 years ago today.

39.

That hurts.

The cultural phenomenon came out June 8th, 1984, and launched an entire franchise, including sequels, TV shows, cartoons, and a whole lot of merchandising.

None came close to the original.

Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis star as parapsychologists who investigate hauntings in New York City, with Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, Rick Moranis, and former Kentuckian Annie Potts in supporting roles.

Zany, ghostly shenanigans ensue.

Ghostbusters was the number one film for seven consecutive weeks until it was finally knocked out by a little movie called Purple Rain, going on to gross over $146 million.

The legendary Elmer Bernstein did the score, but that's probably not the music you remember.

It probably wasn't the tunes by Air Supply, Laura Branigan or Thompson Twins either, so why pretend?

It's the one that inspired Huey Lewis to file a lawsuit alleging it ripped off his "I Want a New Drug."

(Sidebar: then Huey broke a confidentiality clause by talking about it on VH-1, essentially handing the money right back.)

So in honor of the 39th anniversary of Ghostbusters, it's, of course, Ray Parker, Jr. with the title song.