SoundTRAX: Lykke Li "The Fault in Our Stars"

Nine years ago today the film adaptation of John Green's novel The Fault in Our Stars was released.

Shailene Woodley plays Hazel, a sixteen-year-old cancer patient forced by her parents to attend a support group, where she meets and subsequently falls in love with another cancer patient, Gus, played by Ansel Elgort.

Okay, that's clearly a somber description, but the movie also has a bit of humor and their romance is very sweet. But oh yeah, it will make you cry.

But let's talk soundtrack, shall we?

The score was done by Mike Mogis and Nathaniel Wolcott of the band Bright Eyes and includes beautiful choices from the likes of Ray LaMontagne, M83, Grouplove, Jake Bugg, and Ed Sheeran.

But for today's SoundTRAX selection I'm going with a song written by the wonderful Lykke Li, who told Rookie magazine:

“I found it to be such a touching love story and immediately thought it would be such a great movie. It’s so crazy, because I had just written the song ‘No One Ever Loved,’ which is about star-crossed lovers and how you will never ever get over that one true love. It feels like the universe made this happen, and I am so happy about it. It makes perfect sense, it feels like the lyrics are word by word how Hazel would feel: You will never get over your first love, and no one will ever understand the universe where the two of you existed, or the way his eyes consist of starry skies and paradises.”

From The Fault in Our Stars, it's Lykke Li with "No One Ever Loved."