listen hear! Song of the Day: Foo Fighters "Show Me How"

Foo Fighters have shared the video for the grief-inspired dream-pop song “Show Me How.” It’s the third preview from their new album, But Here We Are, arriving June 2nd. The single features harmony vocals from Dave Grohl’s teenage daughter Violet.

The past year has been a difficult time for Grohl and the band, with the sudden passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins and Grohl’s 84 year old mother, Virginia

The song lyrics reference dealing with the absence of a loved one: “Where have you gone? / I walk in circles / Back to square one / Made it through yesterday / Spilling wine, thinking of the time / I wrote you a melody / Where are you now? Who will show me how?”

Watch the new song’s Tim Kellner–directed video below.