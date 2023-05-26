IT'S ALIVE: Miles Davis "Burn" (Giants Stadium, 1986)

Miles Dewey Davis III was born on this in 1926. Miles Davis was a highly influential trumpeter, composer, and bandleader, regarded as one of the most prominent figures in the history of jazz music. In 1944, Davis began attending the Juilliard School of Music in New York City, but favored spending time in clubs in pursuit of his idol Charlie Parker rather than in his classes. It was the time in those clubs that would make him one of the pioneers of the bebop style of jazz.

During his nearly 50-year career, Davis developed and transformed not only his own style, but the landscape of jazz music entirely. In 1986 he participated in Amnesty International's benefit concerts A Conspiracy for Hope. He performed at the final event at Giants Stadium in Meadowlands, New Jersey to 50,000 attendees. This video captures his performance of "Burn" with special guest Carlos Santana.