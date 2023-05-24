© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

Today's ear X-tacy: David Bowie "Rebel Rebel"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published May 24, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

David Bowie released his eighth studio album, Diamond Dogs, on May 24, 1977. It was his first release following the disbanding of his backing band the Spiders from Mars. Bowie played lead guitar on the record in the absence of Mick Ronson. The album was a commercial success, peaking at number one in the UK and number five in the US.

The lead single, “Rebel Rebel,” has been described as Bowie's farewell to the glam rock movement, and cited as his most covered track.

Be sure to watch this incredible live performance of the song from his A Reality Tour:

Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons

Did you enjoy this story?

Support more stories like this with a donation of $10 or $20. We count on donations from people like you for the majority of our funding.