Today's ear X-tacy: David Bowie "Rebel Rebel"

David Bowie released his eighth studio album, Diamond Dogs, on May 24, 1977. It was his first release following the disbanding of his backing band the Spiders from Mars. Bowie played lead guitar on the record in the absence of Mick Ronson. The album was a commercial success, peaking at number one in the UK and number five in the US.

The lead single, “Rebel Rebel,” has been described as Bowie's farewell to the glam rock movement, and cited as his most covered track.

