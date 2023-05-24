listen hear! Song of the Day: Teenage Fanclub announce new album sharing video for "Foreign Land"

Veteran Scottish pop rockers Teenage Fanclub have announced their 11th studio album, Nothing Lasts Forever, which is due September 22nd on Merge Records. The albums’ lead track, “Foreign Land,” sets the reflective and somewhat melancholy mood for the album.

In a press release, songwriter Raymond McGinley said, “We never talk about what we’re going to do before we start making a record. We don’t plan much other than the nuts and bolts of where we’re going to record and when. That thing about light was completely accidental; we didn’t realize that until we’d finished half the songs. The record feels reflective, and I think the more we do this thing, the more we become comfortable with going to that place of melancholy, feeling and expressing those feelings.”

“These songs are definitely personal. You’re getting older, you’re going into the cupboard getting the black suit out more often. Thoughts of mortality and the idea of the light must have been playing on our minds a lot,” bandmate Norman Blake added. “The songs on the last record were influenced by the breakup of my marriage. It was cathartic to write those songs. These new songs are reflective of how I’m feeling now, coming out of that period. They’re fairly optimistic, there’s an acceptance of a situation and all of the experience that comes with that acceptance. When we write, it’s a reflection of our lives, which are pretty ordinary. We’re not extraordinary people, and normal people get older. There’s a lot to write about in the mundane. I love reading Raymond Carver. Very often there’s not a lot that happens in those stories, but they speak to lived experience.”