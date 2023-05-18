Today's ear X-tacy: Simple Minds "Don't You (Forget About Me)"

Scottish rock band Simple Minds finally found success in the US with their single, “Don’t You (Forget about Me).” Now considered to be a new wave classic, being featured prominently in John Hughes’ blockbuster teen drama, The Breakfast Club, helped the band reach a larger audience. It's been called their signature song and is their only #1 hit in the US.

The song was offered to other artists before Simple Minds agreed to record it. Those who turned it down? Billy Idol, Bryan Ferry, and Cy Curnin, lead singer of the Fixx.

