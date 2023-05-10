© 2023 Louisville Public Media

IT'S ALIVE: Weezer "Undone - The Sweater Song" (Late Night with Conan O'Brien, 1994)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published May 10, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Weezer released their self-titled debut album (also known as the Blue Album) today in 1994. The Los Angeles band formed two years prior, initially struggling to find their place among the heavy grunge scene of the time. That was until their demo The Kitchen Tape led to their contract with DGC Records in 1993. That year, they traveled to Electric Lady Studios in New York City to record the iconic record.

The lead single from the Blue Album was "Undone - The Sweater Song," what would become one of Weezer's signature songs. This video finds them in their earliest days, promoting their debut album on an episode of Late Night with Conan O'Brien.

