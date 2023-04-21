IT'S ALIVE: Prince "Nothing Compares 2 U" (Paisley Park, 1999)

Today we remember timeless music legend Prince. Prince Rogers Nelson was born in Minneapolis to two musician parents, and by the age of 19, he had already scored his first record deal. For the next few decades, Prince led fans through his many eras: debuting in the 70s, forming his backing band The Revolution in the 80s, changing his name to an unpronounceable symbol in the 90s, and continuing to make critically acclaimed music after reclaiming his name in the 2000s.

One of his greatest accomplishments was his estate and production complex Paisley Park. This performance finds Prince at the Minnesota music haven performing his classic song "Nothing Compares 2 U."