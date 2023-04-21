All Time Low's Alex Gaskarth: "I was going back and listening to The Beatles, Elton John, & Queen"

All Time Low’s Alex Gaskarth checks in with Kyle Meredith to talk Tell Me I’m Alive, an album that works as a continuation of 2021’s Wake Up Sunshine. The frontman tells us how Sgt. Pepper, Elton John, and Queen serve as influences, why he came to write about addiction, substance abuse, and coping as a lyrical thread, and trying not to overthink the overall process. Gaskarth also reveals which track has a nod to a Morrissey song, having Teddy Swims guest, and preparing for their upcoming unplugged set at The Ryman in Nashville.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.