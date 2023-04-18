SoundTRAX: "Forgetting Sarah Marshall"

Another big movie anniversary today, as Forgetting Sarah Marshall turns 15!

Jason Segal wrote the script and stars as Peter, a man devastated by the end of his relationship with the aforementioned Sarah Marshall, played by Kristin Bell.

Peter decides to escape to Hawaii only to find his ex is also there, with her new rock star boyfriend, Aldous Snow (Russell Brand), frontman for a band called "Infant Sorrow." Which sounds very much like you'd imagine.

Mila Kunis plays a potential new love interest for Peter, plus the cast also includes hilarious appearances by Bill Hader, Jonah Hill, Jason Bateman and the always reliable Paul Rudd.

It's all very Judd Apatow-esque, which makes sense since he was a co-producer.

The movie was inspired by Segal's breakup with his Freaks and Geeks co-star, Linda Cardellini— who also played the object of his desire in that all-too-brief series.*

*Seriously, I can rage for days over the cancellation of Freaks and Geeks after just one glorious season. I will never recover from the disappointment..

But that's a topic for another day.

The soundtrack for Forgetting Sarah Marshall features everything from Hawaiian versions of "Everybody Hurts", "Nothing Compares 2 U" and "These Boots Are Made For Walkin'", to a couple from Brand's fake group.

But the true highlights are selections by Black Francis, The Bird and the Bee and Belle and Sebastian.

And my choice for today's SoundTRAX, the song that opens the movie and sets the tone.

From Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Cake with "Love Her Madly."