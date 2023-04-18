Ruston Kelly: "[When] you're doing something repetitive and mechanical, your subconscious really has a beautiful way of working things out"

Ruston Kelly stopped by the WFPK studio before kicking off his The Weakness Tour at Mercury Ballroom. He talked about how fixing up an old house helped him through post-divorce writer's block, how he confronts obstacles, and even gave advice on how to become a more diligent reader. He also played a couple of acoustic songs from his new album The Weakness.

Listen to the full interview and performance, and watch the music video for "The Weakness" here!