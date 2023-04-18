© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

Ruston Kelly: "[When] you're doing something repetitive and mechanical, your subconscious really has a beautiful way of working things out"

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published April 18, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT

Ruston Kelly stopped by the WFPK studio before kicking off his The Weakness Tour at Mercury Ballroom. He talked about how fixing up an old house helped him through post-divorce writer's block, how he confronts obstacles, and even gave advice on how to become a more diligent reader. He also played a couple of acoustic songs from his new album The Weakness.

Listen to the full interview and performance, and watch the music video for "The Weakness" here!

Music
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior