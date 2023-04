One of the greatest American songwriters, John Mellencamp will be performing at The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts for two nights, April 17th and 18th. When you start digging into his extensive catalog of songs, it is truly staggering to see how many hits he had, especially in the 1980's and '90's. It was so hard to pick just an hour's worth so I asked listeners to request their faves. Hope you enjoy the trip down memory lane!