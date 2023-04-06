© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

Liily: "Most things in art don't matter unless there's a conversation being had about it"

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published April 6, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT
Dylan Nash and Maxx Morando talk post punk, performance art, and meeting David Byrne

Liily’s Dylan Nash and Maxx Morando join Kyle Meredith to talk about their latest single, “Applause,” and upcoming album. The frontman and drummer tell us about resetting their sound while still discovering who they are, writing about people’s reactions to performance art, and heading in a more angular direction. We also get to hear about playing their latest single “Applause” on the Miley Cyrus New Years Eve TV special, meeting David Byrne and SNL’s Please Don’t Destroy backstage, and the surreal nature of the scene, as well as post punk having its moment and upcoming tour with Fidlar.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.

Kyle Meredith
Kyle Meredith
