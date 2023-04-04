© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

SoundTRAX: Letters to Cleo in "10 Things I Hate About You"

Louisville Public Media | By Mel Fisher
Published April 4, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
The cast of "10 Things I Hate About You" is pictured in front of a screen background with the title in the upper left corner.
Hollywood Records
/
Touchstone Pictures

SoundTRAX is a dive into notable music from iconic films and TV shows every Monday-Thursday at 8:10.

Today would have been actor Heath Ledger's 44th birthday and it's hard not to wonder what might have been had he lived longer than his all-too-brief 28 years.

Ledger died in 2008 after appearing in only 20 films, but man, did he make an impact with fearless choices and bold interpretations.

But this is a feature about memorable movie soundtracks, okay?

And if you hear Ledger's name and don't immediately think of the music in 10 Things I Hate About You, you're doing it wrong.

Not only was the film a clever modern take on Shakespeare's Taming of the Shrew, the soundtrack is a bouncy time capsule of late Nineties tunes from the likes of Semisonic, Save Ferris and The Cardigans, plus classic Eighties songs from George Clinton, Joan Armatrading and Madness.

But in keeping with the Nineties vibe, today's SoundTRAX features the band that not only contributes two playful covers to the film, but also makes an onscreen appearance as the band playing at "Club Skunk."

In honor of what would have been Heath Ledger's 44th birthday, today's SoundTRAX is Letter to Cleo's cover of Nick Lowe's "Cruel To Be Kind."

Tags
Music WFPKSoundTRAXfilmArts and Culture
Mel Fisher
Mel is the WFPK morning host. Email Mel at mfisher@lpm.org.
See stories by Mel Fisher
Related Content