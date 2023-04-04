SoundTRAX: Letters to Cleo in "10 Things I Hate About You"

Today would have been actor Heath Ledger's 44th birthday and it's hard not to wonder what might have been had he lived longer than his all-too-brief 28 years.

Ledger died in 2008 after appearing in only 20 films, but man, did he make an impact with fearless choices and bold interpretations.

But this is a feature about memorable movie soundtracks, okay?

And if you hear Ledger's name and don't immediately think of the music in 10 Things I Hate About You, you're doing it wrong.

Not only was the film a clever modern take on Shakespeare's Taming of the Shrew, the soundtrack is a bouncy time capsule of late Nineties tunes from the likes of Semisonic, Save Ferris and The Cardigans, plus classic Eighties songs from George Clinton, Joan Armatrading and Madness.

But in keeping with the Nineties vibe, today's SoundTRAX features the band that not only contributes two playful covers to the film, but also makes an onscreen appearance as the band playing at "Club Skunk."

In honor of what would have been Heath Ledger's 44th birthday, today's SoundTRAX is Letter to Cleo's cover of Nick Lowe's "Cruel To Be Kind."