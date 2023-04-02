© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

Matt Barr on Walker: Independence and being a fan of Chris Stapleton and Mumford & Sons

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published April 2, 2023 at 8:54 PM EDT
walker-independence-preview.jpeg

The actor also tells us about being mentored by Kevin Costner on Hatfields & McCoys

Matt Barr drops by Kyle Meredith With… to talk about Walker: Independence, which has him playing Hoyt Rawlins, the same-named great grandfather of his character from Walker. The Texas-born actor tells us about the importance of diversity and inclusion on the series, his character’s emotional journey, and having Kevin Costner as a mentor when they worked together on Hatfields & McCoys. Barr also talks about the show’s modern-era soundtrack and his own fandom for Chris Stapleton, what keeps fans so interested in his 2009 series Harper’s Island, and why he’d like to see season two of Independence incorporate a treasure hunt.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.

Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith