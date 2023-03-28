© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

Today's ear X-tacy: 'Til Tuesday "Voices Carry"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published March 28, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

"Voices Carry," the debut single from the debut album of the same name, was the greatest claim to fame for the Boston-based band 'Til Tuesday. Released of March 28, 1985, it was the only top 10 hit of their career. The song was highly successful following wide exposure on MTV and positive reactions from critics. Lead singer Aimee Mann later emerged as a successful solo artist.

Speaking on Conan O'Brien’s podcast Needs A Friend, Mann explained what inspired the lyric: "I wrote it about a friend of mine - a male friend - who was talking about a relationship where the girl didn't want to be affectionate with him in public, like, 'Keep your voice down, don't tell people we're going out.' The reason I related to that story was because of my history."

The music video earned 'Til Tuesday an MTV Video Music Award for Best New Artist.

John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons