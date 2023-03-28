Today's ear X-tacy: 'Til Tuesday "Voices Carry"

"Voices Carry," the debut single from the debut album of the same name, was the greatest claim to fame for the Boston-based band 'Til Tuesday. Released of March 28, 1985, it was the only top 10 hit of their career. The song was highly successful following wide exposure on MTV and positive reactions from critics. Lead singer Aimee Mann later emerged as a successful solo artist.

Speaking on Conan O'Brien’s podcast Needs A Friend, Mann explained what inspired the lyric: "I wrote it about a friend of mine - a male friend - who was talking about a relationship where the girl didn't want to be affectionate with him in public, like, 'Keep your voice down, don't tell people we're going out.' The reason I related to that story was because of my history."

The music video earned 'Til Tuesday an MTV Video Music Award for Best New Artist.

