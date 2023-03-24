© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

The Vintage "Pledge" Cocktail Hour Playlist 3-24-23

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published March 24, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT
julie.jpg
Phil Howard/Liberty Records
/
Julie London, 1955

Today's Friday Ride Home playlist was for our Spring Membership Drive and a very special Vintage Cocktail Hour which we normally do the first Friday of each month. Today, we made an exception since we also had a very special announcement to make which is...drumroll please...The Vintage Cocktail Hour will be doing a LIVE SHOW at the Speakeasy called Hell or High Water in downtown Louisville on May 19th! It will be a Members' Only affair as space is limited and details will be announced in an upcoming newsletter to our members. We will also broadcast the event live at five that day. As always, thank you so much for your support of WFPK and happy listening. Cheers to you!

Tags
Music WFPKArts and Culture
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
Related Content