The Vintage "Pledge" Cocktail Hour Playlist 3-24-23

Today's Friday Ride Home playlist was for our Spring Membership Drive and a very special Vintage Cocktail Hour which we normally do the first Friday of each month. Today, we made an exception since we also had a very special announcement to make which is...drumroll please...The Vintage Cocktail Hour will be doing a LIVE SHOW at the Speakeasy called Hell or High Water in downtown Louisville on May 19th! It will be a Members' Only affair as space is limited and details will be announced in an upcoming newsletter to our members. We will also broadcast the event live at five that day. As always, thank you so much for your support of WFPK and happy listening. Cheers to you!