Music

Nat Wolff on working with Christolph Waltz, weird cinema, & new Nat & Alex Wolff Music

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published March 23, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT
201222-NatWolff-8300-H-2023.jpeg

"It's like Twilight Zone meets Training Day"

Nat Wolff joins Kyle Meredith to talk about The Consultant, the new Prime series that explores the sinister relationship between boss and employee. The actor/musician discusses what he likes about the weirder side of cinema, what it was like to work with Christolph Waltz, and taking inspiration from Rod Stewart and Nine Inch Nails. Wolff also details his latest music with brother Alex, recording their latest single at Jack Met of AJR’s house, and the obsessive nature that’s led to enough songs for a triple album.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.

Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith