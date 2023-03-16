Billy Crudup on the Music and Retro-Futurism of the 1950s

Billy Crudup sits down with Kyle Meredith to discuss Hello Tomorrow, the Apple TV+ series that showcases a retro-futuristic world that looks as much like the 1950s as it does the distant future. The actor, who plays a traveling salesman hawking timeshares on the moon while trying to outrun his past, talks about what it was like to get to play in this type of world on the set, why the 50s lends itself to a time to imagine what the future would look like, and his own love of magazine likes Popular Mechanics. Curdup also digs into the music of the series that plays from the same period and why he feels so connected to that era of music.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.