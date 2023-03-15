© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

So. Indiana Band The Skinny Has a Big Sound

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published March 15, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT
theskinny.jpg
The Skinny
/
From Floyd Co., IN, meet The Skinny

One of the best parts of my job at WFPK is learning about new Local and Regional bands such as the latest discovery of The Skinny. They are from Floyd County, Indiana and have been together for over 3 years now. They put out an EP of original music not long ago called The Blue EP now streaming. Members of the band are:
Craig Foster- Keys and Vocals

Braden Branham- Lead Guitar and Vocals

Brian Badgett- Rhythm/steel/lap steel guitar

David Miles- Bass Guitar

Tyler Shaver- Drums

You can catch them live this Friday, March 17th at The Georgetown Sports Bar & Grill, 9pm, in Georgetown, Indiana. In the meantime, check out their new song "Home (Where The Heart Is)" below.

Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
