IT'S ALIVE: Alanis Morissette "Uninvited" (Woodstock '99, 1999)

The infamous Woodstock ‘99 music festival took place in July 1999. Michael Lang, on of the co-founders of the original Woodstock in 1969 partnered with concert promoter John Scher to make it happen. What was one of the largest festivals at the time went down in history as a cautionary tale of how not to run a concert event. Harsh conditions, untamed fires, violence, and even death marred the reputation of the weekend of music.

Despite the controversy, many acts still gave outstanding performances. After being awkwardly scheduled before heavy rockers Limp Bizkit, Alanis Morissette held her own in front of a sea of restless fans. She was still riding the success of her iconic release Jagged Little Pill, and had just released the follow-up Supposed Former Infatuation Junkie. This performance of “Uninvited” is effortlessly flawless.