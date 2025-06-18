LPM hiring Audience Editor for regional news collaboration

Are you a thoughtful, digital-savvy editor who wants to make a difference in southern and Appalachian communities? The Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom is hiring an Audience Editor to lead our digital publishing and audience engagement strategy. This is a great opportunity for an experienced journalist who knows how to reach people where they are and wants to help shape the voice of one of public media’s newest regional collaborations.

About the Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom

The Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom (AMSN) is a public media collaboration comprising West Virginia Public Broadcasting , WPLN and WUOT in Tennessee, LPM , WEKU-Lexington/Richmond , WKMS-Murray and WKU Public Radio in Kentucky. Our reporters cover issues that matter in our region and tell stories that often go unheard — locally and nationally.

About the role

As Audience Editor, you’ll lead the strategy for how AMSN’s journalism reaches digital audiences. You’ll manage our presence on social platforms, homepages and newsletters. You’ll work with reporters and editors across multiple states to make sure our stories are accessible, engaging and grounded in the needs of the communities we serve. This is a collaborative role that blends editing, strategy and mentorship.

This position is based at Louisville Public Media in Louisville, Kentucky, with the possibility for hybrid work. It reports to the Managing Editor of Collaboratives and works closely with the Visual Journalist and Digital Producer on the AMSN digital team.

The salary range is $65,000–$75,000 depending on experience. This role is grant-funded through June 2028.

What you’ll do



Foster an environment of diversity, equity and inclusion that upholds LPM’s values and strategic goals

Lead digital strategy for the Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom

Edit and optimize stories for digital platforms including web, social and newsletters

Track and share audience metrics to help guide newsroom decisions

Coach partner newsroom staff on digital best practices

Uphold high standards of journalism ethics and accuracy

Help plan audience engagement efforts like live events or Q&As

Support editorial leaders with digital strategy and long-term planning

Stay current with digital tools, trends and audience behaviors

What we’re looking for

We’re looking for an experienced digital journalist who enjoys working with others, brings new ideas to the table and knows how to reach people online in ways that build trust and interest in public service journalism. Diverse experiences, education and work histories can foster those skills. If you meet many but not all of the qualifications below, we still want to hear from you.

Required qualifications:



At least three years of journalism experience, including editing or equivalent leadership

Experience publishing stories online using CMS tools (like WordPress or Grove)

Strong grasp of social media strategy and content planning

Familiarity with digital analytics tools like Google Analytics

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Strong attention to detail and ability to manage multiple deadlines

Experience designing or running audience engagement campaigns and tailoring content to fit different platforms

Access to reliable transportation for occasional travel

Willingness to work some evenings or non-standard hours

Preferred but not required:



Experience working with public media or nonprofit newsrooms

A passion for audio-storytelling and basic recording and sound editing skills

Demonstrated success coordinating breaking news coverage

Skilled at leading through influence rather than hierarchy

Knowledge of the Appalachia and Mid-South region

What we’ll do

At Louisville Public Media, we believe supporting great journalism starts with supporting great people. Here’s what we offer:



Equitable compensation in the $60,000–$70,000 range, depending on experience

Excellent benefits, including health, dental and vision insurance, paid time off and a retirement plan with employer matching

A hybrid work environment, with flexibility to work remotely and on-site

Professional development support

A chance to make a meaningful impact in a collaborative, mission-driven newsroom

How to apply

Please send a resume and short cover letter to resume@lpm.org explaining why you’re a good fit for this role. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.

Want to learn more before applying? Reach out to Ryan Van Velzer, AMSN’s Managing Editor, at rvanvelzer@lpm.org.

Louisville Public Media is an equal opportunity employer that actively seeks diversity in its workplace.

