SoundTRAX: Sondre Lerche from "Dan in Real Life"

Louisville Public Media | By Mel Fisher
Published March 9, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
SoundTRAX is a dive into notable music from iconic films and TV shows every Monday-Thursday at 8:10.

I saw actress Juliette Binoche was celebrating a birthday today, and while she obviously has an impressive body of work, all I could think was I have an excuse to talk about one of my favorite films!

I feel like 2007's Dan in Real Life, starring Steve Carell, never really got its due.

It's sweet. It's funny. It's romantic. And Carell is equal parts charming and heartbreaking as a widower with three daughters who falls for Binoche— who, unfortunately, is already dating his brother.

And the majority of the film's soundtrack is provided by an FPK favorite, Norwegian singer-songwriter, Sondre Lerche.

In addition to an endearing duet with Regina Spektor, Lerche also covers a 1987 Pete Townshend classic that is referenced in a particularly moving scene in the film.

And it's today's SoundTRAX.

From Dan in Real Life, Sondre Lerche and "Let My Love Open the Door."

Seriously though, check out the movie.

Mel Fisher
Mel is the WFPK morning host. Email Mel at mfisher@lpm.org.
