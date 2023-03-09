SoundTRAX: Sondre Lerche from "Dan in Real Life"

I saw actress Juliette Binoche was celebrating a birthday today, and while she obviously has an impressive body of work, all I could think was I have an excuse to talk about one of my favorite films!

I feel like 2007's Dan in Real Life, starring Steve Carell, never really got its due.

It's sweet. It's funny. It's romantic. And Carell is equal parts charming and heartbreaking as a widower with three daughters who falls for Binoche— who, unfortunately, is already dating his brother.

And the majority of the film's soundtrack is provided by an FPK favorite, Norwegian singer-songwriter, Sondre Lerche.

In addition to an endearing duet with Regina Spektor, Lerche also covers a 1987 Pete Townshend classic that is referenced in a particularly moving scene in the film.

And it's today's SoundTRAX.

From Dan in Real Life, Sondre Lerche and "Let My Love Open the Door."

Seriously though, check out the movie.