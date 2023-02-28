© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

The Histrionics shared "Immolate" from their upcoming full length album

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published February 28, 2023 at 10:38 AM EST

Louisville rock trio The Histrionics shared the title and release date of their upcoming album with the new single “Immolate.” The new album, titled You Are the Ugliest Part of My Body, features “manic highs and beautiful lows,” and is set to be released on March 30.

The new single “Immolate” certainly leans more towards those highs than the lows. It was important to the band for the album to “jump between beauty and raw intensity as a part of its narrative about codependency, art, and rollercoasters.”

Recorded and produced by Louisville’s Anne Gauthier at LaLaLand Studios, You Are the Ugliest Part of My Body is a project with undeniable passion, emotion, and skill.

Music
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior