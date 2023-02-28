The Histrionics shared "Immolate" from their upcoming full length album

Louisville rock trio The Histrionics shared the title and release date of their upcoming album with the new single “Immolate.” The new album, titled You Are the Ugliest Part of My Body, features “manic highs and beautiful lows,” and is set to be released on March 30.

The new single “Immolate” certainly leans more towards those highs than the lows. It was important to the band for the album to “jump between beauty and raw intensity as a part of its narrative about codependency, art, and rollercoasters.”

Recorded and produced by Louisville’s Anne Gauthier at LaLaLand Studios, You Are the Ugliest Part of My Body is a project with undeniable passion, emotion, and skill.