Today's ear X-tacy: The Psychedelic Furs "Pretty In Pink"

The Psychedelic Furs song “Pretty In Pink” was first released in 1981 as a single from the band's second album, Talk Talk Talk. The 1986 John Hughes film was named after the song and a re-recorded version of the song was included on its soundtrack.

Lead singer Richard Butler said, "The song is about a girl who sleeps around a lot and thinks that she's popular because of it. It makes her feel empowered somehow and popular, and in fact, the people that she's sleeping with are laughing about her behind her back and talking about her."