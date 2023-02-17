© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

Today's ear X-tacy: The Psychedelic Furs "Pretty In Pink"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published February 17, 2023 at 6:46 AM EST

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

The Psychedelic Furs song “Pretty In Pink” was first released in 1981 as a single from the band's second album, Talk Talk Talk. The 1986 John Hughes film was named after the song and a re-recorded version of the song was included on its soundtrack.

Lead singer Richard Butler said, "The song is about a girl who sleeps around a lot and thinks that she's popular because of it. It makes her feel empowered somehow and popular, and in fact, the people that she's sleeping with are laughing about her behind her back and talking about her."

Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons