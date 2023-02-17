© 2023 Louisville Public Media

CornMaiz String Band shares a musical harvest on their self-titled debut

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published February 17, 2023 at 10:56 AM EST

CornMaiz is a "nouveau old-time family string band" with a brand new self-titled album.

We first heard from member Yani Vozos a.k.a Kentucky Soul as the lead singer of the band Appalatin. He is joined here by his partner, acclaimed singer-songwriter Carla Gover, her daughter, multi-instrumentalist Zoey Barrett, and guitarist and percussionist Alro Barnette.

The Kentucky quartet features clawhammer banjo, mandolin, guitar, bass, and fiddle; guest musician Adam Hurt helped to fill out the studio recordings. Listen to the open track "Jubilee" here and stream the rest of the album below.

Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
