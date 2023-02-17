CornMaiz String Band shares a musical harvest on their self-titled debut

CornMaiz is a "nouveau old-time family string band" with a brand new self-titled album.

We first heard from member Yani Vozos a.k.a Kentucky Soul as the lead singer of the band Appalatin. He is joined here by his partner, acclaimed singer-songwriter Carla Gover, her daughter, multi-instrumentalist Zoey Barrett, and guitarist and percussionist Alro Barnette.

The Kentucky quartet features clawhammer banjo, mandolin, guitar, bass, and fiddle; guest musician Adam Hurt helped to fill out the studio recordings. Listen to the open track "Jubilee" here and stream the rest of the album below.