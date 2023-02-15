SoundTRAX: Gary Clark, Jr. in "Two Trains Runnin'"

In June of 1964 hundreds of college students traveled to Mississippi as civil rights activists, starting what would be known as "Freedom Summer. "

That same month, three friends set out from Cambridge, Massachusetts, in search of legendary country blues musician Son House, who was rumored to be in Mississippi. Around the same time, guitarist John Fahey, accompanied by two others, traveled there from California in the hope of finding Skip James, another musician who had mysteriously dropped out of public view.

Two Trains Runnin' is a 2016 documentary, narrated and co-produced by rapper Common, that juxtaposes their story with the racial tension that was sadly also occurring at the same time.

The atrocities from that period are, naturally, hard to watch. But at a time when too many are trying to suppress history it's not just compelling viewing, it's necessary.

Plus, the music is sublime.

Lucinda Williams, Luther Dickinson, Valerie June and Buddy Guy are just a few of the artists who lend their voices to the film, as well as those sought-after musicians like Son House and Skip James.

The terrific Gary Clark, Jr. provides several songs for the movie, including today's SoundTRAX choice.

From Two Trains Runnin', Gary Clark, Jr. and "When My Train Pulls In."