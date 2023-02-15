IT'S ALIVE: Bee Gees "How Deep Is Your Love" (Las Vegas, 1997)

Valentine's Day may be over, but love is still in the air. There was certainly plenty of it floating around when Bee Gees took the stage at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas in 1997. The brothers played music from every decade from the 60's through the 90's, with one of the major highlights being the performance of their 1977 hit "How Deep Is Your Love."

The concert was intended to be the last major performance from the group, as Barry Gibb's arthritis was worsening in his hand. Nevertheless, they extended the tour for several more shows. One of the sweetest moments of the entire show is when Barry's daughter, Alexandra, appears on stage at the end of "How Deep Is Your Love" to present her father and uncles with red roses.