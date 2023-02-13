© 2023 Louisville Public Media

The Kentucky Gentlemen blend 90's Country and R&B in "Whatever You're Up For"

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published February 13, 2023 at 1:58 PM EST
Hailing from the rolling fields of Versailles, Kentucky, twin brothers Derek and Brandon Campbell are now based in Nashville, TN to make their break in Country music. They go by the name of The Kentucky Gentlemen. Their latest EP that is self-titled is a blend of 90's Country and the R&B they grew up on. With catchy lyrics, great grooves, and sibling harmonies, they may just be the next big thing to come out of Nashville. Check out their video for their single "Whatever You're Up For".

